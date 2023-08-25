Mt. Vernon rolled past Monticello for a comfortable 35-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Mt. Vernon pulled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Mustangs outscored the Panthers 1-0 in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.