Mt. Vernon's defense throttled La Porte City Union, resulting in a 33-0 shutout during this Iowa football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Mt. Vernon breathed fire to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

