Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Central DeWitt 23-9

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 23-9 win over Central DeWitt on October 28 in Iowa football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Central DeWitt, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon through the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Sabers at the intermission.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped to a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 2-0 stretch over the final quarter.

