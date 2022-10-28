Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Central DeWitt 23-9

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 23-9 win over Central DeWitt on October 28 in Iowa football action.
The start wasn't the problem for Central DeWitt, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon through the end of the first quarter.
The Mustangs' offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Sabers at the intermission.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon jumped to a 21-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 2-0 stretch over the final quarter.
The last time Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Central DeWitt played in a 34-14 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on October 14, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Central DeWitt and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Central DeWitt on October 14 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.