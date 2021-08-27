Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon tenderizes Anamosa 47-18

Yes, Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon looked superb in beating Anamosa, but no autographs please after its 47-18 victory on August 27 in Iowa football.
The Mustangs stomped on to a 40-6 bulge over the Raiders as the fourth quarter began.
The Mustangs fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.
