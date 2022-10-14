Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon tells Central DeWitt "No Soup For You" in shutout 47-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shutout Central DeWitt 47-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon thundered in front of Central DeWitt 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs opened a massive 33-0 gap over the Sabers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 14-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.