Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon tells Central DeWitt "No Soup For You" in shutout 47-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon shutout Central DeWitt 47-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon thundered in front of Central DeWitt 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs opened a massive 33-0 gap over the Sabers at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 14-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Central DeWitt squared off with October 15, 2021 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game.

