Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stonewalls Solon 17-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stopped Solon to the tune of a 17-0 shutout on November 4 in Iowa football.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Solon after the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 10-0 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Mustangs added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 41-27 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 21, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Solon took on Keokuk on October 21 at Keokuk High School. For a full recap, click here.

