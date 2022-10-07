Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon gives Maquoketa the business 49-7

Maquoketa had no answers as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon compiled a 49-7 victory on October 7 in Iowa football.
In recent action on September 23, Maquoketa faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Van Horne Benton on September 23 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
