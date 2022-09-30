Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon gives Davenport Assumption the business 42-17

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon didn't tinker with Davenport Assumption, scoring a 42-17 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Mustangs fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Davenport Assumption fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-17.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.

