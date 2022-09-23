Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon exerts defensive dominance to doom Van Horne Benton 47-0

A suffocating defense helped Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon handle Van Horne Benton 47-0 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Van Horne Benton after the first quarter.
The Mustangs registered a 19-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stormed to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 20-13 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
