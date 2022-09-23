Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon exerts defensive dominance to doom Van Horne Benton 47-0

A suffocating defense helped Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon handle Van Horne Benton 47-0 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Van Horne Benton after the first quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 19-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon stormed to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

