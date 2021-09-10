 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blankets Tipton with suffocating defensive effort 49-0
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blankets Tipton with suffocating defensive effort 49-0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon corralled Tipton's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

In recent action on August 27, Tipton faced off against Wilton and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Anamosa on August 27 at Anamosa High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Mustangs enjoyed a towering margin over the Tigers with a 42-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pulled ahead in front of Tipton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

