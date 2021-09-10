Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon blankets Tipton with suffocating defensive effort 49-0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon corralled Tipton's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The Mustangs enjoyed a towering margin over the Tigers with a 42-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon pulled ahead in front of Tipton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

