Monticello's trick is no treat for Goose Lake Northeast 34-14

Monticello took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Goose Lake Northeast 34-14 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Monticello took on Camanche on October 1 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 14-0 lead over Goose Lake Northeast.

The Panthers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

