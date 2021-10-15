Monticello's trick is no treat for Goose Lake Northeast 34-14

Monticello took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Goose Lake Northeast 34-14 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 14-0 lead over Goose Lake Northeast.

The Panthers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.