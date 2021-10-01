Monticello staggers Camanche with punishing performance 55-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Monticello broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-13 explosion on Camanche in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.
The Panthers enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Indians with a 41-13 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
