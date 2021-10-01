 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello staggers Camanche with punishing performance 55-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Monticello broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-13 explosion on Camanche in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

The Panthers enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Indians with a 41-13 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Monticello squared up on Tipton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News