Monticello eventually beat Anamosa 38-20 for an Iowa high school football victory at Anamosa High on Sept. 15.

Monticello opened with a 13-0 advantage over Anamosa through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Monticello and Anamosa were both scoreless.

The Panthers held on with a 25-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Monticello and Anamosa faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Anamosa High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Monticello squared off with Dyersville Beckman Catholic in a football game.

