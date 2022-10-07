Monticello prevails over Anamosa 52-24

Monticello recorded a big victory over Anamosa 52-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
The third quarter gave Monticello a 32-17 lead over Anamosa.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 20-7 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Monticello and Anamosa squared off with October 8, 2021 at Monticello High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Anamosa faced off against Camanche and Monticello took on West Liberty on September 23 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.