Monticello knocks off West Union NFV 14-13

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Monticello wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 14-13 over West Union NFV in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 15, Monticello faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and West Union NFV took on Oelwein on October 15 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School. For more, click here.
The Panthers darted in front of the Tigerhawks 14-13 to begin the second quarter.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless second and final quarters.
