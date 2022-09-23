Monticello drops zeroes on West Liberty 42-0

Monticello's defense throttled West Liberty, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, West Liberty and Monticello faced off on September 24, 2021 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Monticello faced off against Dyersville Beckman and West Liberty took on Independence on September 9 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
