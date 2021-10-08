Monticello delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Anamosa 14-8

A sigh of relief filled the air in Monticello's locker room after Friday's 14-8 win against Anamosa for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.
The Raiders took the lead 8-6 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Monticello added to its advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.
