Monticello deals goose eggs to Donnellson Central Lee in fine defensive showing 62-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Monticello followed in snuffing Donnellson Central Lee's offense 62-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Monticello jumped in front of Donnellson Central Lee 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Monticello breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Monticello squared off with Anamosa in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

