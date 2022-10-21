Monticello deals goose eggs to Donnellson Central Lee in fine defensive showing 62-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Monticello followed in snuffing Donnellson Central Lee's offense 62-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Monticello jumped in front of Donnellson Central Lee 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense steamrolled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Monticello breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

