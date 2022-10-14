 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello blitzes Goose Lake Northeast in dominating victory 58-28

Monticello's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Goose Lake Northeast 58-28 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Monticello drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 45-22 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Monticello charged to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rebels 6-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Monticello and Goose Lake Northeast squared off with October 15, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Monticello faced off against Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast took on West Liberty on September 30 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

