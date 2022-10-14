Monticello blitzes Goose Lake Northeast in dominating victory 58-28

Monticello's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Goose Lake Northeast 58-28 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Monticello drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 45-22 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Monticello charged to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rebels 6-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.