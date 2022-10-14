Monticello blitzes Goose Lake Northeast in dominating victory 58-28

Monticello's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Goose Lake Northeast 58-28 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
Monticello drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Goose Lake Northeast after the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 45-22 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.
Monticello charged to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rebels 6-0 in the last stanza.
