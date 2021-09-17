Monticello blankets Tipton with suffocating defensive effort 44-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Monticello stuffed Tipton 44-0 to the tune of a shutout at Monticello High on September 17 in Iowa football action.

The Panthers took charge in front of the Tigers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Monticello's upper-hand showed as it carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.