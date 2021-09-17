Monticello blankets Tipton with suffocating defensive effort 44-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Monticello stuffed Tipton 44-0 to the tune of a shutout at Monticello High on September 17 in Iowa football action.
The Panthers took charge in front of the Tigers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Monticello's upper-hand showed as it carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.
Recently on September 3 , Tipton squared up on Mediapolis in a football game . Click here for a recap
