Monticello blankets Tipton with suffocating defensive effort 44-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Monticello stuffed Tipton 44-0 to the tune of a shutout at Monticello High on September 17 in Iowa football action.

The Panthers took charge in front of the Tigers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Monticello's upper-hand showed as it carried a 44-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

