Defense dominated as Monticello pitched a 49-0 shutout of Dyersville Beckman Catholic in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 14-0 lead over Dyersville Beckman Catholic.

The Panthers' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Trailblazers at halftime.

Monticello stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Monticello squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School.

