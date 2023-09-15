Monroe PCM scored early and often in a 50-7 win over Jesup on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Monroe PCM thundered in front of Jesup 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 36-7 advantage at intermission over the J-Hawks.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Jesup faced off against Oelwein.

