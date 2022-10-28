Monona MFL MarMac shoots past Dike-New Hartford with early burst 28-6

Monona MFL MarMac scored early and often in a 28-6 win over Dike-New Hartford for an Iowa high school football victory on October 28.

Monona MFL MarMac opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dike-New Hartford through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a narrow 21-6 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Monona MFL MarMac stormed to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.