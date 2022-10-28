 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monona MFL MarMac shoots past Dike-New Hartford with early burst 28-6

Monona MFL MarMac scored early and often in a 28-6 win over Dike-New Hartford for an Iowa high school football victory on October 28.

Monona MFL MarMac opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dike-New Hartford through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a narrow 21-6 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Monona MFL MarMac stormed to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

