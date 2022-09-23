 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monona MFL MarMac overcomes Sumner-Fred 19-6

Monona MFL MarMac stretched out and finally snapped Sumner-Fred to earn a 19-6 victory during this Iowa football game.

Last season, Monona MFL MarMac and Sumner-Fred faced off on September 24, 2021 at Monona MFL MarMac High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Sumner-Fred squared off with Denver in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

