Monona MFL MarMac overcomes Sumner-Fred 19-6

Monona MFL MarMac stretched out and finally snapped Sumner-Fred to earn a 19-6 victory during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Monona MFL MarMac and Sumner-Fred faced off on September 24, 2021 at Monona MFL MarMac High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Sumner-Fred squared off with Denver in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.