 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monona MFL MarMac collects victory over Iowa City Regina 21-7

No quarter was granted as Monona MFL MarMac blunted Iowa City Regina's plans 21-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Monona MFL MarMac a 7-0 lead over Iowa City Regina.

Monona MFL MarMac registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over Iowa City Regina.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Recently on October 15 , Iowa City Regina squared up on Durant in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News