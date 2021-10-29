Monona MFL MarMac collects victory over Iowa City Regina 21-7

No quarter was granted as Monona MFL MarMac blunted Iowa City Regina's plans 21-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Monona MFL MarMac a 7-0 lead over Iowa City Regina.
Monona MFL MarMac registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over Iowa City Regina.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
