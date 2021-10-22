Monona MFL MarMac casts spell on Denver 18-13

A tight-knit tilt turned in Monona MFL MarMac's direction just enough to squeeze past Denver 18-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Monona MFL MarMac drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Denver after the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.
The third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 12-7 lead over the Cyclones.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in an 18-13 tie.
