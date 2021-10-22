 Skip to main content
Monona MFL MarMac casts spell on Denver 18-13

A tight-knit tilt turned in Monona MFL MarMac's direction just enough to squeeze past Denver 18-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Monona MFL MarMac drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Denver after the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-0 halftime score.

The third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 12-7 lead over the Cyclones.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in an 18-13 tie.

Recently on October 8 , Denver squared up on Dike-New Hartford in a football game . Click here for a recap

