Defense dominated as Monona MFL MarMac pitched a 42-0 shutout of Aplington-Parkersburg during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Monona MFL MarMac a 14-0 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Bulldogs opened a lopsided 21-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Monona MFL MarMac steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aplington-Parkersburg squared off with Grundy Center in a football game.

