Ministry of defense: West Branch blanks Iowa City Regina 23-0

West Branch played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 23-0 verdict over Iowa City Regina in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The Bears fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Regals' expense.

West Branch jumped to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.