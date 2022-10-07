 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ministry of defense: West Branch blanks Iowa City Regina 23-0

West Branch played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 23-0 verdict over Iowa City Regina in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The Bears fought to a 9-0 halftime margin at the Regals' expense.

West Branch jumped to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and West Branch squared off with October 8, 2021 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, West Branch faced off against Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina took on Wilton on September 23 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

