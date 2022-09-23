Ministry of defense: Iowa City blanks Iowa City West 49-0

Iowa City played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 49-0 verdict over Iowa City West for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Iowa City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

