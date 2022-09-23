 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ministry of defense: Iowa City blanks Iowa City West 49-0

  • 0

Iowa City played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 49-0 verdict over Iowa City West for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Iowa City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Iowa City West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

The last time Iowa City and Iowa City West played in a 56-7 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 9, Iowa City West faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Iowa City took on Ames on September 9 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News