Ministry of defense: Cedar Rapids CR Washington blanks Newton 21-0

Cedar Rapids CR Washington sent Newton home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 21-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

The Warriors' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Newton were both scoreless.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

