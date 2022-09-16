Mediapolis earns solid win over Iowa City Regina 17-7

Playing with a winning hand, Mediapolis trumped Iowa City Regina 17-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

The first quarter gave Mediapolis a 10-7 lead over Iowa City Regina.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

