Mediapolis deals goose eggs to Tipton in fine defensive showing 36-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Mediapolis bottled Tipton 36-0 at Tipton High on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Mediapolis moved ahead over Tipton when the fourth quarter began 14-0.

The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.