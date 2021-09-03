Mediapolis baffles Tipton 35-0

No need for worry, Mediapolis' defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Tipton in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the second and fourth quarters.
Mediapolis pulled ahead in front of Tipton 35-0 to begin the second quarter.
