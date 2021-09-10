 Skip to main content
Mason City tames Charles City's offense 35-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mason City followed in overpowering Charles City 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Mason City squared up on Fort Dodge in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Mason City's supremacy showed as it carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 15-0.

The Mohawks opened with a 15-0 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

