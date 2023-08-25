Mason City dismissed Marshalltown by a 32-3 count at Mason City High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The RiverHawks registered a 11-0 advantage at halftime over the Bobcats.

Mason City breathed fire to a 32-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

