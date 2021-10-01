Mason City Newman Catholic smashes through Lake Mills 53-25

Yes, Mason City Newman Catholic looked superb in beating Lake Mills, but no autographs please after its 53-25 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Mason City Newman Catholic fought to a 33-13 halftime margin at Lake Mills' expense.
The Knights thundered over the Bulldogs when the fourth quarter began 46-13.
