Mason City Newman Catholic smashes through Lake Mills 53-25

Yes, Mason City Newman Catholic looked superb in beating Lake Mills, but no autographs please after its 53-25 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Mason City Newman Catholic fought to a 33-13 halftime margin at Lake Mills' expense.

The Knights thundered over the Bulldogs when the fourth quarter began 46-13.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.