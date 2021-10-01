 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City Newman Catholic smashes through Lake Mills 53-25

Yes, Mason City Newman Catholic looked superb in beating Lake Mills, but no autographs please after its 53-25 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

Mason City Newman Catholic fought to a 33-13 halftime margin at Lake Mills' expense.

The Knights thundered over the Bulldogs when the fourth quarter began 46-13.

Recently on September 17 , Lake Mills squared up on Armstrong North Union in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News