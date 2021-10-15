Mason City Newman Catholic makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Armstrong North Union 48-35

Mason City Newman Catholic jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-35 win over Armstrong North Union in Iowa high school football on October 15.

The first quarter gave Mason City Newman Catholic a 21-6 lead over Armstrong North Union.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-6.

The Knights stormed in front of the Warriors 35-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.