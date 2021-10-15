Mason City Newman Catholic makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Armstrong North Union 48-35

Mason City Newman Catholic jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-35 win over Armstrong North Union in Iowa high school football on October 15.
The first quarter gave Mason City Newman Catholic a 21-6 lead over Armstrong North Union.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-6.
The Knights stormed in front of the Warriors 35-19 to begin the fourth quarter.
