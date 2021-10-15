 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City Newman Catholic makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Armstrong North Union 48-35

Mason City Newman Catholic jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-35 win over Armstrong North Union in Iowa high school football on October 15.

The first quarter gave Mason City Newman Catholic a 21-6 lead over Armstrong North Union.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-6.

The Knights stormed in front of the Warriors 35-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Mason City Newman Catholic squared up on Lake Mills in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News