Mason City Newman Catholic blanks Belmond-Klemme 49-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mason City Newman Catholic proved that in blanking Belmond-Klemme 49-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.
Last season, Mason City Newman Catholic and Belmond-Klemme squared off with September 10, 2021 at Belmond-Klemme High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
