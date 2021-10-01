 Skip to main content
Mason City makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Waterloo East 35-6

Mason City broke out to an early lead and topped Waterloo East 35-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

Mason City darted in front of Waterloo East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mohawks' offense pulled ahead to a 35-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

The Mohawks remained on top of the Trojans through a scoreless third quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Waterloo East squared up on Des Moines North in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

