Mason City makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Waterloo East 35-6

Mason City broke out to an early lead and topped Waterloo East 35-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Mason City darted in front of Waterloo East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Mohawks' offense pulled ahead to a 35-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
The Mohawks remained on top of the Trojans through a scoreless third quarter.
