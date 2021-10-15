 Skip to main content
Mason City casts spell on Marion 22-21

With little to no wiggle room, Mason City nosed past Marion 22-21 during this Iowa football game.

Marion started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Mason City at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 7-0 at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Mohawks and the Wolves locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Mohawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 1-0 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Marion faced off against Waverly-Sr and Mason City took on Waterloo East on October 1 at Mason City High School. For a full recap, click here.

