Marshalltown wallops Waterloo East 31-6

Waterloo East had no answers as Marshalltown compiled a 31-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Marshalltown drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Waterloo East after the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Marshalltown steamrolled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

