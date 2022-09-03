 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshalltown wallops Waterloo East 31-6

Waterloo East had no answers as Marshalltown compiled a 31-6 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Marshalltown drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Waterloo East after the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Marshalltown steamrolled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Marshalltown and Waterloo East played in a 33-14 game on September 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

