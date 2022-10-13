Marshalltown tells Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson "No Soup For You" in shutout 48-0

Marshalltown's defense throttled Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 13.
The first quarter gave Marshalltown a 27-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
The Bobcats opened a colossal 41-0 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.
Marshalltown struck to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
