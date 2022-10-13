 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshalltown tells Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson "No Soup For You" in shutout 48-0

  • 0

Marshalltown's defense throttled Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 13.

The first quarter gave Marshalltown a 27-0 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

The Bobcats opened a colossal 41-0 gap over the J-Hawks at halftime.

Marshalltown struck to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on September 30, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Ottumwa in a football game.

