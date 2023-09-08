Marion notched a win against Center Point CPU 34-19 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Marion a 7-6 lead over Center Point CPU.

The Wolves opened a giant 28-6 gap over the Stormin' Pointers at halftime.

Marion jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stormin' Pointers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Wolves skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

