Marion smashes through Waterloo East 42-13

Marion stomped on Waterloo East 42-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 21.
Last season, Waterloo East and Marion faced off on October 22, 2021 at Waterloo East. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Marion faced off against Decorah and Waterloo East took on Epworth Western Dubuque on October 7 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. Click here for a recap
