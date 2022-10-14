Marion sets early tone to dominate Mason City 28-7

An early dose of momentum thrust Marion to a 28-7 runaway past Mason City in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Marion drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Mason City after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Marion and Mason City each scored in the third quarter.

The Wolves avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

