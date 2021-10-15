 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Linn-Mar triumphs in strong showing over Davenport Central 62-13

Marion Linn-Mar dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 62-13 victory over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar an 8-6 lead over Davenport Central.

The Lions fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Marion Linn-Mar struck over Davenport Central when the fourth quarter began 55-13.

In recent action on October 1, Davenport Central faced off against Iowa City West and Marion Linn-Mar took on Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk on October 1 at Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News