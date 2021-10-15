Marion Linn-Mar triumphs in strong showing over Davenport Central 62-13

Marion Linn-Mar dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 62-13 victory over Davenport Central in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar an 8-6 lead over Davenport Central.

The Lions fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Marion Linn-Mar struck over Davenport Central when the fourth quarter began 55-13.

