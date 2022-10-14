 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar smacks Davenport Central in shutout victory 72-0

Marion Linn-Mar's impenetrable defense prompted a 72-0 blanking of Davenport Central at Marion Linn-Mar High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

The last time Marion Linn-Mar and Davenport Central played in a 62-13 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 30, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Davenport Central took on Iowa City West on September 30 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap

