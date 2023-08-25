Marion Linn-Mar broke to an early lead and topped Dubuque Senior 64-7 in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Marion Linn-Mar stormed in front of Dubuque Senior 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions' offense charged in front for a 43-7 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

