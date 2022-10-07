Marion Linn-Mar rides to cruise-control win over Ottumwa 35-7

Marion Linn-Mar controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Ottumwa in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

The Lions registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Marion Linn-Mar pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

