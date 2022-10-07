Marion Linn-Mar rides to cruise-control win over Ottumwa 35-7

Marion Linn-Mar controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Ottumwa in Iowa high school football action on October 7.
The Lions registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.
Marion Linn-Mar pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.
Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Ottumwa faced off on October 8, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Ottumwa faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on September 23 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.