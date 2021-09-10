Marion Linn-Mar responds to adversity to top Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7

Marion Linn-Mar fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley was concerned, and eventually pocketed an 18-7 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Marion Linn-Mar jumped in front of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 18-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Lions registered a 15-7 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Marion Linn-Mar at the end of the first quarter.

